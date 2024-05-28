'Jewel Thief- The Red Sun Chapter' : Siddharth Anand unveils title of upcoming heist film starring Saif Ali Khan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 28 : Filmmaker Siddharth Anand has set the internet abuzz with his recent social media revelation.

The acclaimed director-producer posted a picture with Saif Ali Khan, captioning it, "Back on set with my first hero! How can nothing change!"

This nostalgic reunion photo put an end to swirling speculations, confirming that the duo is collaborating once again after 17 years, much to the delight of their fans.

Building on the excitement, Siddharth Anand has now unveiled the title of their highly anticipated project.

His latest Instagram post features a picture of Robbie Grewal and Saif Ali Khan, with a caption that appears to announce the film's title, 'Jewel Thief- The Red Sun Chapter.'

This intriguing title hints at a thrilling heist drama that has already set high expectations among movie enthusiasts.

The film is being produced by Siddharth Anand under his banner, Marflix Pictures, alongside producer Mamta Anand, with Robbie Grewal directing.

Adding to the anticipation, the project will also star the talented Jaideep Ahlawat in a pivotal role.

The storyline will reportedly centre around a gripping battle between Saif Ali Khan's and Jaideep Ahlawat's characters, promising a thrilling cinematic experience.

Currently, the cast and crew, including Siddharth Anand, Mamta Anand, Saif Ali Khan, and Robbie Grewal, are busy shooting in the picturesque locales of Budapest.

This project marks Robbie Grewal's first collaboration with Saif Ali Khan, although Saif and Siddharth have previously worked together on two films, 'Salaam Namaste' and 'Ta Ra Rum Pum.'

'Jewel Thief- The Red Sun Chapter' is set to be a direct-to-digital release, promising an edge-of-the-seat experience that will be accessible to audiences worldwide.

