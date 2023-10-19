'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11': Shiv Thakare to Urvashi Dholakia, check out complete list of contestants

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 19 : The 11th season of the dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' is around the corner. This season of the reality show will be judged by Malaika Arora, Arshad Warsi and Farah Khan, while Gauahar Khan and Ritvik Dhanjani will host the show.

Let us look at the confirmed contestants on the show:

Shiv Thakare

Shiv Thakare is one of the popular contestants in the upcoming season of 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa'. He also participated in MTV Roadies Rising, Bigg Boss Marathi 2 and Bigg Boss 16. His choreographer will be Romsha Singh.

Aamir Ali

'Yeh Kya Ho Raha Hai?' marked Aamir's Bollywood debut. He rose to prominence through television shows such as 'Woh Rehne Wali Mehlon Ki', 'FIR', and 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii'. Aamir had won 'Nach Baliye 3' as a team with his ex-wife, Sanjeeda Sheikh.

Karuna Pandey

The 'Pushpa Impossible' actor Karuna Pandey is also participating in the upcoming season of 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa'. The actress is known for her roles in 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo', 'Devanshi', among others.

Tanishaa Mukerji

Tanishaa is the daughter of renowned actress Tanuja and is Kajol's sister. Tanishaa made her debut in 'Sssshhh...' and has appeared in films such as 'Sarkar' and 'Neil N Nikki'. She appeared as the runner-up in 'Bigg Boss 7'. She also made headlines for her friendship with actor Armaan Kohli on 'Bigg Boss 7'.

Adrija Sinha

In 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai', the young actress co-starred with Manoj Bajpayee. She has appeared in shows such as 'Super Dancer 2' and 'Dance India Dance'. She also appeared in 'Criminal Justice' and 'School of Lies'.

Sangeeta Phoghat

Another contestant on the dance reality show is an ace wrestler from Haryana, Sangeeta Phogat. Geeta, Babita, Ritu, and Sangeeta are daughters of former wrestler and coach Mahavir Singh Phogat. She is married to wrestler Bajrang Punia and has won many accolades as a wrestler.

Shoaib Ibrahim

Shoaib, a popular TV actor, who has been in shows such as 'Sasural Simar Ka,' is ready to appear in a reality show for the first time. He and his wife, Dipika Kakar, just had a child.

Anjali Anand

Anjali Anand, known for her recent appearances in 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani' and 'Khatron Ke Khiladi', is another Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 11 contender. She is also well-known for the television series 'Kulfi Kumar Bajewala'.

Urvashi Dholakia

Urvashi Dholakia, best known for her iconic character of 'Komolika' in 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay', will be seen showing his dancing talent on 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11'. She has also appeared on reality series such as 'Bigg Boss' and 'Nach Baliye'.

Rajiv Thakur

Popular comedian and Punjabi actor, Rajiv Thakur will now be seen dancing in 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa'. Rajiv currently appears on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' and has been doing comedy shows for many years. Rajiv made his debut in the Punjabi film 'Lakh Pardesi Hoye' in 2008. He appeared in films such as 'Tutak Tutak Tutiya' and 'Dil Vil Pyar Vyar'.

The show will start on November 11 on Sony Entertainment Television.

