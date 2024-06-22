Jibraan Khan Impresses in “Ishq Vishk Rebound”

Jibraan Khan, Star of the Movie Ishq Vishq Rebound , plays Sahir, a character who becomes more important as the story progresses. Even though he doesn’t have much screen time at first, Khan’s charm and presence make a big impact, leaving viewers wanting more.

https://x.com/jammypants4/status/1804041883427180915?s=46

Khan’s role in the love triangle of “Ishq Vishk Rebound” helps move the main story forward. His chemistry with other characters, especially Rohit, is noticeable. Audiences and critics appreciate how he makes Sahir a character you can empathize with. His natural humor and likability add depth to the film, showing that he has grown as an actor.

https://x.com/taran_adarsh/status/1804059906091168045?s=46

Fans are excited about Jibraan Khan’s performance. They are happy to see him grow from a child actor into a promising talent. His good looks, dance skills, and charm have made him a new favorite. Many believe he has the potential to become a big star and are looking forward to his future films.