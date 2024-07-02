Jibraan Khan recalls playing with SRK's children

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 2 : Actor Jibraan Khan's love and respect for Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan knows no bounds.

In a recent interview with ANI, Jibraan, who essayed the role of SRK and Kajol's son in the blockbuster 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', walked down memory lane and shared one memory of him with King Khan that he always cherishes.

" Memories created with SRK Sir are still alive in my heart. Post 'K3G' I did an advertisement with him...I still remember how humbly he greeted my mother with adab on the set...During the shoot I also played with his children in his vanity...that time I felt like his own child...he did not behave differently at all," he recalled.

Jibraan acted as a child artiste in 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', which was released in 2001. Cut to 2024, Jibraan recently made his debut as a lead star in ' 'Ishq Vishk Rebound'.

Directed by Nipun Dharmadhikari, the rom-com also stars Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan and Naila Grewal.

On being appreciated for his performance, Jibraan said, "I am extremely happy with the kind of response I have received from the audience over my role. It motivates me to do better and better in future. Also, I would love to do that stuff which validates me as a performer. Hoping for the best."

'Ishq Vishq Rebound' was released on June 21.

