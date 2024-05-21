Jibraan Khan steps into Shahid Kapoor's shoes in Ishq Vishk Rebound's title track, shares similarities with latter

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 21 : Actor Jibraan Khan, who stepped into Shahid Kapoor's dancing shoes for the song 'Ishq Vishk Pyaar Vyaar' in his much-anticipated debut film, 'Ishq Vishk Rebound', recently at the event revealed similarities with the former.

Makers unveiled the title track today.

Taking to Instagram, Rohit treated fans to the song video and captioned the post, which read, "It's love at first sight with the title track of #IshqVishkRebound.#IshqVishkPyaarVyaar OUT NOW. In cinemas on 21st June 2024! #PyaarKaSecondRound."

Ishq Vishq Pyaar Vyaar is composed by Rochak Kohli, penned by Gurpreet Saini and sung by none other than Sonu Nigam with Nikhita Gandhi featuring Mellow D. As a nod to the original song, choreographer Vijay Ganguly has retained the hookstep previously conceptualised by Ahmed Khan.

During the song launch, Jibraan Khan shared the similarities he has with Shahid Kapoor's journey, the original actor from the cult film. He said, "Most of you may not know this, but I have something in common with Shahid sir. I was also an instructor with Shiamak Davar for 7-8 years. I have danced with his company, been a background dancer, and done my bit. Vijay sir was also with me while I was growing at Shiamak. Him choreographing this song is something that baffles me. I never imagined we'd get to perform this song, with Vijay choreographing the old hook step. As a dancer, it's a dream come true, and I hope I've done justice to Shahid sir, the song, and everyone else."

Jibraan Khan's journey from the dance floors of Shiamak Davar's academy to the silver screens exemplifies life coming full circle.

The film marks Hrithik Roshan's cousin, Pashmina Roshan's debut. The film also stars Rohit Saraf, Naila Grrewal.

Recently, Rohit Saraf shared the teaser of the film, which gives a glimpse of an unusual love story, on Instagram.

He captioned it with, " No ghosting this teaser, kyunki your chance at #PyaarKaSecondRound is finally here! #IshqVishkRebound - Teaser Out Now!

The teaser begins with Rohit talking about people falling in love. The popular track 'Chot Dil Pe Lagi' from 'Ishq Vishk' was shown playing in the background. However, later, Rohit asserted in the teaser that this is not a usual love story and the music changes, taking the viewers into a different zone of romance and friendship for the Gen-Z generation.

Helmed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari, 'Ishq Vishk Rebound' is a sequel to the 2003 cult coming-of-age film 'Ishq Vishk', which starred Shahid Kapoor in his debut along with Amrita Rao, Vishal Malhotra and Shenaz Treasurywala. On Sunday, Rohit Saraf shared pictures from his visit to Siddhivinayak Temple to seek divine blessings with his co-stars and team.

According to the makers, the film has been rebooted to fit the contemporary timeline and offers a modern and relatable take on the relationships between the millennials and Gen-Z generation.

The film is produced by Ramesh Taurani and co-produced by Jaya Taurani under the banner Tips Films Limited and is all set to release in theatres on June 21.

