'Jigra' OTT Release: Netflix to Stream Alia Bhatt's Latest Film Soon

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is currently in the spotlight for her film "Jigra," which has recently hit theaters. As one of the most highly anticipated films of 2024, "Jigra" is performing well at the box office, showcasing Bhatt's impressive performance once again.

Fans are eager to know when the film will be available on OTT platforms, and recent reports indicate that Netflix has acquired the streaming rights for "Jigra." According to Film Beat, the film is expected to be available on Netflix either at the end of November or in early December.

However, it's important to note that neither the producers nor Netflix has officially confirmed the details regarding the OTT release. The film is co-produced by Dharma Productions and Eternal Sunshine Productions and features Alia Bhatt alongside Vedang Raina, known for his role in "The Archies." The story revolves around Satya (played by Bhatt) and her brother Ankur (played by Raina), adding an emotional depth to the narrative.

As fans await the OTT release, "Jigra" continues to draw audiences to theaters, reaffirming Alia Bhatt's position as one of Bollywood's leading actresses.