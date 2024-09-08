Jigra Teaser Trailer: Vedang Raina Impresses Not Just With His Acting Skills but Also With His Singing Prowess

Actor Vedang Raina, who made his debut with The Archies, left everyone impressed. While the popular opinion about Vedang pegged him as the new next big thing in Bollywood, the young actor is making sure to live up to those expectations. Right from Jigra's teaser trailer, Vedang is set to mesmerize his audience not just with a powerful performance but his soulful voice, too.

The actor has sung the modern rendition of Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka in Jigra. The beautifully sung song that sets the mood of the Jigra teaser trailer is Vedang's voice. With a little glimpse of his music stint in the film, Vedang has truly set an impressive tone for Jigra. Interestingly, after the makers saw some glimpses of Vedang singing on social media, they thought it would only be apt for Vedang to sing this song in the film.

Earlier on Rakshabandhan, he had sung the song for his on-screen sister, Alia Bhatt, during an Instagram live. As for the teaser trailer, Alia and Vedang's sibling bond in this Vasan Bala directorial looks like it would rule many hearts. Jigra is all set to release on 11th October 2024. This is Vedang Raina's second film.