Jigra title track teaser: Vedang Raina again set to captivate fans with his voice

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 6 : After captivating the audience with his voice in soulful track 'Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka', actor Vedang Raina is all set to win hearts again with the title track of his upcoming film 'Jigra', also starring Alia Bhatt.

Alia on Sunday teased fans with glimpse of Vedang singing the title track of the film.

In the teaser, Vedang is seen setting the stage on fire.

Sharing the song teaser, she wrote, "#jigra, you're a star. #JigraTitleTrack out tomorrow #Jigra releasing in Hindi & Telugu - in cinemas this Friday."

Interestingly, title track will be unveiled on October 7.

As soon as the post was shared, fans and industry members chimed in the comment section.

Soni Razdan wrote, "Just outstanding."

One of the users wrote, "This is going to be the best song already hooked."

Another user commented, "I can't wait for another banger they're about to create."

Recently, makers treated fans with an action-packed trailer.

In the trailer, Alia Bhatt takes on the role of Satya, a fiercely devoted sister who is determined to rescue her brother, Ankur, played by Vedang Raina. As the trailer unfolds, Alia's character embodies resilience and strength. One standout moment comes when her character declares, "Maine kabhi nhi kaha, main sahi insaan hu. Main sirf, Ankur ki behen hu."

The film marks Vedang Raina's second appearance on screen, following his debut in 'The Archies' last year.'

'Jigra' also features a captivating soundtrack, including the popular track 'Chal Kudiye,' reuniting Alia Bhatt with Diljit Dosanjh. A recreated version of the classic song 'Phoolon Ka Taaro Ka' is also included in the teaser, showcasing Vedang Raina's vocal talent.

Director Vasan Bala previously helmed films like 'Monica O My Darling', a crime thriller film 'Peddlers' and 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota'.

Produced under the banner of Dharma Productions and presented by Viacom18 Studios and Eternal Sunshine Productions, 'Jigra' is co-written by Debashish Irengbam and Vasan Bala.

