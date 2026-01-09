Jiiva to Vijay: 'Jana Nayagan' may be delayed but not defeated!

Chennai, Jan 9 Joining the likes of Ravi Mohan, Simbu, Jai and Harish Kalyan, actor Jiiva has now expressed support to actor Vijay, saying to the latter that his film 'Jana Nayagan' may be delayed but that it was not defeated.

A number of actors from the Tamil film industry have been voicing support and expressing their solidarity with actor Vijay, the release of whose last film 'Jana Nayagan' has had to be postponed because of the Censor Board not having cleared the film for release.

Jiiva, who is the latest in the list, took to his X timeline to pen a post of support.

He wrote, "When the wait gets longer, the impact gets bigger. Always beside you, today and every day #Thalapathy @actorvijay na. You are truly our Janangalin Nayagan. We are coming - Delayed but not defeated! #JanaNayagan."

Young actor Harish Kalyan too expressed support. He wrote, "As a Vijay sir fan and a cinema lover Jananayagan’s delay hurts badly. But the celebrations are only postponed. Kaathiruppom. #JanaNayagan @actorvijay"

Actor Jai in his post of support to actor Vijay had earlier said that he was eagerly awaiting the day of Jana Nayagan's release as he considered the release day of 'Jana Nayagan' as the festival day of Pongal.

Taking to his X timeline to pen a post in Tamil, expressing support to Vijay, actor Jai wrote, " There are obstacles that are always piling up to stop you. Breaking them and coming through is not something new for you — it is just your normal way (of functioning). Like everyone else, as a fan, as a younger brother, I’m waiting as Jana Nayagan's release day is Pongal anna… @actorvijay #JanaNayagan #PongalPostponed."

Prior to Jai, actor Simbu had penned a post looking to motivate actor Vijay, saying that setbacks had never stopped him and that he had crossed bigger storms than this.

Simbu, in his post, wrote, "Dear @actorvijay anna, Setbacks have never stopped you. You’ve crossed bigger storms than this. This too shall pass, real Thiruvizha begins on the day #Jananayagan releases."

It may be recalled that the makers of 'Jana Nayagan', late on Wednesday night, announced their decision to postpone the film.

KVN Productions, while announcing their decision to postpone the release of Jana Nayagan, had in a statement, said,"It is with a heavy heart that we share this update with our valued stakeholders and audiences. The release of 'Jana Nayagan', eagerly awaited on January 9, has been postponed due to unavoidable circumstances beyond our control."

The production house further said, "We deeply understand the anticipation, excitement, and emotions surrounding this film, and this decision has not been an easy one for any of us. The new release date will be announced at the earliest.Until then, we humbly request your patience and continued love. Your unwavering support is our greatest strength and means everything to the entire Jana Nayagan team."

