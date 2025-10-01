Jim Carrey to be honoured with Cesar Award in Paris

Paris [France], October 1: Hollywood star Jim Carrey will be honoured with an Honorary Cesar at the 51st Cesar Awards ceremony in Paris in February 2026, according to Deadline.

The Cesar, often called the French Oscars, is given by France's Academie des Arts et Techniques du Cinema with support from Canal+.

In recent years, the award has gone to big names like Julia Roberts, Christopher Nolan, David Fincher, Cate Blanchett, Robert Redford, and George Clooney.

Carrey, born in Canada, began his career as a stand-up comedian before he gained popularity on the TV show In Living Color. In 1994, he became a worldwide star with three back-to-back hits: Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, The Mask, and Dumb and Dumber.

He was later praised for his roles in The Truman Show, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, and Man on the Moon, winning two Golden Globe Awards.

According to the publication, in 2010, Carrey was made a Knight in France's National Order of Arts and Letters for his contribution to art and cinema. He has also been awarded the Charlie Chaplin Award at the BAFTA Britannia Awards for his work in comedies like Liar Liar, Bruce Almighty, and How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

His recent work includes playing Dr. Robotnik in the Sonic the Hedgehog films and starring in the Showtime series Kidding. He was also the subject of the Emmy-nominated documentary Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond and has written a novel, Memoirs and Misinformation.

According to Deadline, the Cesar Academy, in a statement, said, "His work, on screen and off, reminds audiences that cinema can do more than entertain: it can challenge, move, and even enlighten; that creativity and artistry need not be contained to just one medium. His journey embodies an unrelenting boldness, constantly pushing the boundaries of performance and art,"

The ceremony is set to take place on February 27, 2026, at the Olympia Theatre in Paris.

