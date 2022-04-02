Jim Sarbh: I always had an interest in voice acting

Mumbai, April 2 Making his debut in Bollywood 'Neerja' as an antagonist, Jim Sarbh is one of the actors, says he has always been keen on doing voice acting.

While his recent work as a voice-over character Wiz for the Netflix series 'Eternally Confused and Eager for Love', in conversation with , Jim shares why he took up the project.

Jim told : "I have always been interested in voice acting because I am a fan of animated films."

"I just love watching all of them; be it incredible Genie and Aladdin or overall the work of Robin Williams, I love them all. When Rahul (the director of the show) approached me for the role, we had a couple of reading sessions and eventually realised how we can play around with those lines quite chaotically! I thought it could be so much fun!"

The show is directed by Rahul Nair and the story revolves around a young man in his early 20s, named Ray.

He is quite confused about whether he wants to love or lust in life girls.

The character of Wiz is nothing but an inner voice that he is constantly having conversations with and Jim played the voice in the show.

Asked about who was his 'Wiz' when he was a teenager, Jim said: "I think myself because we all have an inner voice that we constantly are talking to, right? It is an extension of us, playing out in our heads. In our show, Wiz and Ray are inseparable and Wiz is the manifestation of Ray's internal process."

In recent times, Jim has also received huge appreciation from the audience and critics alike for his portrayal of Homi J. Bhabha in the web series 'Rocket Boys' and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'.

This was his second outing with Bhansali after the success of 'Padmaavat'.

The show 'Eternally Confused and Eager for Love', also featuring Vihaan Samath is streaming on Netflix.

