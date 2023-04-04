Jim Sarbh puts best fashion foot forward at A-Pac premiere of 'Citadel'

Mumbai, April 4 Actor Jim Sarbh, who was recently seen in the second season of the streaming show 'Rocket Boys', put his best fashion foot forward at the blue carpet of the Asia-Pacific premiere of the Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden-starrer streaming show 'Citadel'.

For the occasion, Jim's sartorial choice included shades of black in prominence teamed with sea green and crimson. He wore a black coloured t-shirt paired with black pants and broke the colour with a floral -skull print blazer. He rounded up his look with salt and pepper hairdo and a light stubble.

Jim recently bid adieu to his part of India's pioneer in the field of nuclear physics Dr. Homi Bhabha after his character died in the series during an air crash.

Meanwhile, 'Citadel' which will see Priyanka stepping into the shoes of an elite spy, will tell the story of the eponymous spy agency as it puts together its resources to get back the memories of its agents from across the world after one of their own agents goes rogue. The series will drop on Prime Video on April 28, 2023.



