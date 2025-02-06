Jim Sarbh-starrer ‘Next, Please’ blurs the lines between reality and illusion

Mumbai, Feb 6 Actor Jim Sarbh, who is known for ‘Neerja’, ‘Padmaavat’, ‘Photograph’, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, ‘Made in Heaven’ and others, will be soon seen in the upcoming short film ‘Next, Please’.

The film offers a unique take on modern relationships through the lens of virtual reality. Jim will be seen essaying the role of an eccentric bar owner. It also stars Shreya Dhanwanthary. It follows Arpita, who is a hardened cynic, as she takes a chance on love through a VR-powered dating experience. Choosing a speakeasy bar from prohibition-era Mumbai, she embarks on a conversation with Vinay, a man who shares her skepticism about romance.

However, when she breaks the cardinal rule of the experience and removes her VR headset, she is confronted with an unsettling reality.

The film, presented by Royal Stag Barrel Select Shorts & Chaitanya Tamhane, transports audiences into a world where technology shapes romance, blurring the boundaries between authenticity and illusion.

Talking about the film, Jim Sarbh shared, “The idea of love through VR is not just fascinating, it’s a bit unsettling too. It speaks to how technology has started to shape our most intimate connections, often blurring the line between what’s real and what’s not. What drew me in was the concept of a VR dating bar, it’s like old-school romance in a new, unpredictable form. It’s raw, messy, and real in ways we don’t often expect from technology. I’m excited for the audience to experience this fresh take on love”.

The film also features the first original song by Madan Mohan to release on screens in over two decades. ‘Kadamon Mein Tere Ae Sanam’, crooned by Mohammed Rafi, was originally composed in 1960 for a shelved film.

Shreya Dhanwanthary said, “Dating anyway right now is kinda hard. And the way it is going and the way technology is speeding up, it is so surreal to see the way that we as a race are finding ourselves quite ill equipped to match with the strides that technology is making”.

As Next, Please continues to captivate audiences, it raises profound questions about vulnerability, connection, and the authenticity of relationships in the digital world.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor