Jimmy Buffett’s final album ‘Equal Strain on All Parts' to be released this fall

Los Angeles [US], September 8 : Late singer Jimmy Buffett’s last album 'Equal Strain on All Parts' will be out on November 3.

The Sun label will release the album, with guests including Paul McCartney, Emmylou Harris, Angelique Kidjo and the Preservation Hall Jazz Band, as per Variety.

Three advance tracks were released on Friday morning onto DSPs: “Like My Dog,” “Bubbles Up” and “My Gummie Just Kicked In,” the last of which features McCartney on bass.

Buffett died on September 1 at the age of 76. He was active in the studio in 2023 and was reported to have completed the album before his cancer recently took a turn for the worse.

McCartney mentioned his participation on the album on social media after Buffett’s death. ““I was very happy to have played on one of his latest songs called ‘My Gummie Just Kicked In’. We had a real fun session and he played me some of his new songs,” McCartney wrote. “One [new track], in particular, I loved was the song ‘Bubbles Up’. And I told him that not only was the song great but the vocal was probably the best I’ve heard him sing ever. He turned a diving phrase that is used to train people underwater into a metaphor for life when you’re confused and don’t know where you are just follow the bubbles – they’ll take you up to the surface and straighten you out right away.”

Over the course of his career, Buffett published more than 30 albums and has received nominations for two Grammy Awards, for the duet with Alan Jackson, "It's Five O'Clock Somewhere," which was released in 2003, and for "Hey Good Lookin," a song written and performed in 2004 with Kenny Chesney, George Strait, Clint Black, and Toby Keith. That song and "Knee Deep," which he co-wrote with the Zac Brown Band, were both No. 1s in the country.

Along with writing best-sellers and being a generous philanthropist, Buffett launched the nonprofit Save the Manatee Club in 1981 with then-Florida Governor Bob Graham.

