Jimmy Fallon reveals embarrassing details from his date with Nicole Kidman

Mumbai, May 22 The late-night talk show host Jimmy Fallon revealed details of his embarrassing date with actress Nicole Kidman.

During a recent episode of the “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” the host shared with the guest, Isabela Merced, how the video game for the HBO series “The Last of Us" is one of the scariest video games he has ever played in his life.

Reacting to this, Merced, asked Fallon “Was that the game you were playing when you bombed your date with Nicole Kidman?”

In an attempt to avoid the question, the comedian said “It’s a pleasure meeting you," trying to end the episode.

However, when Merced did not give up, Fallon said, "we were playing Mario Kart. But thanks for bringing it up.”

Calling it the “most embarrassing” moment, Fallon tried to bring back the conversation to “The Last of Us.”

Refreshing your memory, when Kidman graced the show in January 2015, the host revealed how they met years back.

“It was really embarrassing for me,” recalling what took place when they first met in 2005.

“I just remember that I liked you and [a friend] was like, ‘Oh, you can meet [Jimmy],’” Kidman spilled the beans.

“Our mutual friend said, ‘Jimmy wants to meet you. You can go over to his apartment", she added.

Thrilled after hearing this, Fallon said, “Wait. What?! What are you talking about? Did I date Nicole Kidman?”

Remembering what happened when she finally arrived at Fallon’s apartment, Kidman revealed, “You’re there in a baseball cap and you wouldn’t talk. You didn’t say anything. You were like, ‘Hey.’ I’m like, ‘OK.’ And then you put a video game on or something!”

Sharing that the meeting was bad, the 'Just Go with It' actress stated, “After about an hour and a half, I thought, ‘He has no interest. This is so embarrassing,’ and I left."

Shocked to learn this, the comedian said that he had “no idea” this meeting was in fact a date.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor