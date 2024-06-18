Jimmy Fallon says ‘Sat Sri Akal’ as Diljit Dosanjh teaches him Punjabi

Los Angeles, June 18 Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh gave talk show host Jimmy Fallon a masterclass in Punjabi.

Fallon took to Instagram and shared a behind-the-scenes reel from 'The Tonight Show', where Diljit appeared as a guest.

The clip, titled “Learning how to speak Punjabi with Diljit Dosanjh,” showed Fallon repeating what the 'Lover' singer was saying.

“Punjabi aa gaye oye,” said Diljit, and Fallon repeated.

Diljit then said “Oye,” which Fallon hilariously repeated.

The 'Jatt and Juliet' star continued with “Sat Sri Akal,” and Fallon repeated it correctly, prompting Diljit to say “Wow.”

The reel was captioned “Sat Sri Akal.”

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas commented, “It’s the oye for me,” while award-winning producer Guneet Monga simply commented, “Punjabi.”

Fallon also shared another video where the two were seen swapping gloves, with Diljit’s track 'Born to Shine' playing in the background.

The 40-year-old star made his debut on the show, performing his chart-topping hits, including 'Born to Shine'.

On the work front, Dosanjh’s latest release is 'Amar Singh Chamkila', directed by Imtiaz Ali and also starring Parineeti Chopra. The actors received massive acclaim for their performances in the film.

Diljit will next be seen in 'Jatt and Juliet 3', which is set to release in theaters on June 27.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor