Jimmy Fallon to release children's book '5 More Sleeps 'Til Halloween'

Washington [US], August 28 : The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon is preparing to release a thrilling children's book. He will release his children's book, '5 More Sleeps 'Til Halloween,' this September, reported People.

"It makes a good decoration, even if you don't want to read it," said Fallon. "It makes a good gift if you don't have kids, but you know kids that trick-or-treat and want to get them excited about the holiday."

5 More Sleeps 'Til Halloween, which includes illustrations by Rich Deas, follows a boy and his sister as they anxiously count down the days until the big holiday.

"They can't wait for Halloween, and they can't go to sleep, and they're excited and nervous," Fallon says, of the book's main characters. "What's it going to be like? Is it going to be scary? Is it going to be fun?"

"Fallon, a bestselling children's author, wrote the book as a sequel to his Christmas-themed picture book, 5 More Sleeps 'Til Christmas. He says that he's already read 5 More Sleeps 'Til Halloween to his daughters Winnie, 11, and Frances, 9, who he shares with wife Nancy Juvonen," according to People.

"They're already tired of it," Fallon jokes. "They're like, 'Dad, please do something else.'" Despite having heard the story many times, Fallon says that the book incorporates a new Halloween tradition that's popular amongst his daughters, called "booing."

"Before Halloween, you can go to someone's house, you put candy on their doorstep, you ring the bell and run away," shared Fallon. "And then you hide in the bush and then watch your prank."

5 More Sleeps 'Til Halloween also explores various popular Halloween rituals, such as dressing up. Fallon says his family gets ready for the event early, with his wife crafting their children' costumes months in advance.

"I think our best costume was a bunch of white yarn and a ball around it ... we cut out pieces of felt, like an egg, and some green circles ... she went [as] a ramen noodle soup," he added.

Fallon had his own memorable costume experiences as a kid too.

"I remember it was Batman, and I went up to the stoop of some stranger's house, and I jumped off to pretend [I could] fly, and I just ripped the costume completely in, like, four pieces because it was so cheap," Fallon recalls. "By the end, I was just wearing a kind of flowy garbage bag ... It started out as Batman, but with no mask and ripped plastic, I went [as] a ripped garbage bag."

The host shared that his family has rules surrounding Halloween as well, particularly when it comes to candy.

"With our kids, we kind of freely have candy around the house," Fallon says. "They don't make a big deal out of it. They like it, but when it's Halloween, they have to tell us [if it's] too much."

"We have bowls and bowls of candy that they have, and we just share with everybody because we can't eat it all," he added. '5 More Sleeps 'Til Halloween will hit shelves on September 3, according to People.

