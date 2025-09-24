Jimmy Kimmel gets standing ovation on return with emotional monologue

Washington DC [US], September 24 : Jimmy Kimmel got a large standing ovation in his return to late-night TV on Tuesday with chants of "Jimmy, Jimmy" from his studio audience, reported Deadline.

The programme was abruptly pulled off-air last week after Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chair Brendan Carr and several affiliate networks raised concerns over remarks Kimmel made during a monologue referencing the MAGA movement's reaction to the assassination of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk.

The suspension sparked a national conversation on freedom of speech and government involvement in media, with sharp divides between supporters of former US President Donald Trump's administration and the long-time TV host, who have had repeated public clashes over the years.

It was a moment of joy for his audience to see him back, and they welcomed him with a standing ovation.

In a very emotional monologue, Kimmel started his first show after a week's suspension by ABC with a reference to Jack Paar when he quit and returned to The Tonight Show in 1960. "As I was saying before I was interrupted...," he said, reported Deadline.

Kimmel, in his first show since September 16, expressed gratitude towards his fans and even those who "don't support my show and what I believe, but support my right to share those beliefs."

He added, "Our government cannot be allowed to control what we do and do not say on television," as quoted by Deadline.

While referring to Charlie Kirk, he had tears in his eyes, "It was never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man," he said.

"I don't think there's anything funny about it. I posted a message on Instagram of the day he was killed, sending love to his family and asking for compassion, and I meant it. I still do. Nor was it my intention to blame any specific group for the actions of what it was obviously a deeply disturbed individual. That was really the opposite of the point I was trying to make, but I understand that to some that felt either ill-timed or unclear, or maybe both, and for those who think I did point a finger, I get why you're upset. If the situation was reversed, there's a good chance I'd have felt the same way. I have many friends and family members on the other side who I love and remain close to even though we don't agree on politics at all, I don't think the murderer who shot Charlie Kirk represents anyone. This was a sick person," he said, as quoted by Deadline.

Kimmel added that Jimmy Kimmel Live! is not important, but what is important is "that we get to live in a country that allows us to have a show like this."

"I've had the opportunity to meet and spend time with comedians and talk-show hosts from countries like Russia, countries in the Middle East, who told me they would get thrown in prison for making fun of those in power, and worse than being thrown in prison, they know how lucky we are here. Our freedom to speak is what they admire most about this country, and that's something I'm embarrassed to say I took for granted until they pulled my friend Stephen [Colbert] off the air and tried to coerce the affiliates who run our show in the cities that you live in to take my show off the air. That's not legal. That's not American. That is un-American," he added, as reported by Deadline.

Kimmel also didn't stop or hesitate in making Donald Trump jokes. He referenced the fact that President Trump said that JKL! didn't get good ratings. "I do tonight," he joked. "He did his best to cancel me. Instead, he forced millions of people to watch the show. That backfired bigly. He might have to release the Epstein files to distract us from this," as per the outlet.

Despite recent controversies, Kimmel remains a respected figure in the entertainment industry. His sudden suspension came as a shock to many within and outside ABC.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor