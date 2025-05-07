Jimmy Kimmel mocks Trump's proposed movie tariff plan

Washington [US], May 7 : Hollywood is once again in the spotlight, this time due to President Donald Trump's controversial proposal to impose a 100 per cent tariff on films produced overseas.

The idea, which was announced by Trump over the weekend, has raised eyebrows across the entertainment industry, with critics questioning its impact on both filmmakers and audiences.

Trump's announcement on Sunday, through his Truth Social platform, declared that foreign films were becoming a "national security threat" to the American movie industry.

In a post, the president claimed that "other countries are offering all sorts of incentives to draw our filmmakers and studios away from the United States," further asserting that Hollywood and various American industries were being "devastated" by foreign competition.

To counter this growing trend, Trump proposed a 100 per cent tariff on all movies produced outside the US.

"We want movies made in America, again!" Trump wrote, rallying for the preservation of American-made films and warning that the influence of foreign-made movies was also a form of "messaging and propaganda" aimed at undermining US culture, as per Deadline.

During a segment on Jimmy Kimmel Live! recently, the late-night host addressed the news, noting how the president was "now aiming his wrecking ball at Hollywood," as per Deadline.

Kimmel poked fun at Trump's statement, joking that the President's rhetoric sounded more like a late-night whim, fueled by "strong research", likely involving a brunch with actor Jon Voight at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.

"I have done some very strong research over the last week," Kimmel mimicked, before adding, "Which means he had brunch with Jon Voight at Mar-A-Lago this weekend," as quoted by Deadline.

The comedian also took a jab at the suggestion that foreign films were a "national security threat," specifically targeting the animated movie Sonic the Hedgehog.

"Sonic - the illegal immigrant hedgehog - is a national security threat and he must be stopped!" Kimmel quipped, highlighting the absurdity of Trump's argument.

Kimmel also riffed on how the film industry might look under Trump's proposal, imagining how popular shows like 'The White Lotus' would adapt under the new restrictions.

"What a great idea," Kimmel continued, adding, "Next year, The White Lotus is gonna be set at a Hampton Inn."

As the uproar from Hollywood and media commentators grew louder, Trump said that he did not want to harm the movie industry. Instead, he expressed a desire to help the industry by keeping more productions in the US.

"I'm not looking to hurt the industry; I want to help the industry," Trump told reporters at the White House, adding, "We're going to meet with the industry. I want to make sure they're happy with it, because we're all about jobs," as quoted by Deadline.

Meanwhile, Hollywood celebrities, including actors, directors, and producers, have voiced strong opposition to the idea.

The entertainment community expressed concerns that such a tariff would limit creative freedom, increase production costs, and strain international collaborations that are often integral to the success of major films and television series.

