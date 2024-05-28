Jimmy Kimmel shares update about son's health, says, "came out with a new valve inside a happy, healthy kid"

Washington [US], May 28 : Popular TV host and comedian Jimmy Kimmel shared an update about his son's health. He revealed that Billy had his third open heart surgery, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"This weekend, our boy Billy had his third (of three, we hope) open heart surgery. We went into this experience with a lot of optimism and nearly as much fear and came out with a new valve inside a happy, healthy kid," the ABC late-night host wrote on Instagram, captioning a photo of Billy smiling in what looks like a hospital bed.

Kimmel also praised the doctors, nurses and staff at Children's Hospital Los Angeles. "We hope you never need CHLA, but if you do - know that they help families regardless of their ability to pay, thanks largely to the Affordable Care Act (another salute to the late Senator John McCain), generous donations from companies like Disney, which I am proud to work for and especially from generous people like you," Kimmel wrote.

He also expressed his gratitude towards his friends, family and even strangers for their support for Billy.

"Thank you to my wife Molly for being stronger than is reasonable for any Mom to be and Billy, you are the toughest (and funniest) 7 year-old we know," Kimmel added.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C7fE-p4S7YN/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Kimmel has previously been outspoken about Billy's health issues.

Shortly after Billy was born, Kimmel spoke about Billy's congenital heart defect and his then-baby's need to have open-heart surgery, again at Children's Hospital, at just three days old. The procedure went well but inspired Kimmel to advocate for health insurance coverage.

"If your baby is going to die, and it doesn't have to, it should not matter how much money you make," Kimmel said during his emotional monologue shortly after Billy was born in 2017, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor