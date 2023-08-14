Jimmy Shergill, Lara Dutta’s web series ‘Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond’ teaser out 

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 14 : Makers of the upcoming web series ‘Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond’ unveiled the series’ official teaser.

Taking to Instagram, actor Jimmy Shergill shared the trailer and captioned it as, “Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond, a new series inspired by true events. #RanneetiOnJioCinema, coming soon. Stay tuned!”

Directed by Santosh Singh, the series boasts of an immensely talented ensemble cast that includes industry stalwarts such as Jimmy Shergill, Lara Dutta, Ashutosh Rana, Ashish Vidyarthi, Prasanna, and many more.

The sneak peek offered a glimpse into an incredible story that explores the intricacies of the Balakot operation, delving into lesser-known aspects, strategies, and challenges that shaped the trajectory of events.

The teaser captivates viewers, setting the stage for an engaging narrative that promises to provide a unique perspective on these significant historical events.

Soon after the makers unveiled the teaser of series, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

The series will stream on the OTT platform Jio Cinema.

Meanwhiile, Jimmy will also be seen in the upcoming heist series ‘Choona’ which will stream on the OTT platform Netflix.

Helmed by Pushpendra Nath Misra, 'Choona' stars Jimmy Shergill, Aashim Gulati, Vikram Kochhar, Chandan Roy, Namit Das, Gyanendra Tripathi, Atul Srivastava, Monika Panwar and Niharika Lyra Dutt.

