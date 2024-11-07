Jimmy Shergill, Tamannaah Bhatia's 'Sikandar Ka Muqaddar' to be released on Nov 29

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 7 : The release date of Jimmy Shergill and Tamannaah Bhatia starrer, 'Sikandar Ka Muqaddar', has been announced.

The crime drama, directed by Neeraj Pandey, will premiere on Netflix on November 29.

The announcement was shared with the caption, "Teen aaropi, lekin kaun apradhi? Case jald hi khulega. Watch Sikandar ka Muqaddar, out 29 November, only on Netflix."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

According to the makers, Sikandar Ka Muqaddar weaves a complex narrative involving a heist, a police officer's unwavering instincts, and a pursuit spanning 15 years, promising an intense, adrenaline-fuelled drama.

Avinash Tiwary, Rajeev Mehta, Divya Dutta, and Zoya Afroz also feature in the film. The project is written and directed by Neeraj Pandey, with Vipul Rawal contributing to the screenplay.

Neeraj Pandey's last directorial venture, 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum', featuring Tabu and Ajay Devgn, was released in theatres in August.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor