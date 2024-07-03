'Jind Mahi' song from 'Sharmajee Ki Beti' out now

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 3 : The song 'Jind Mahi' from Tahira Kashyap's latest directorial 'Sharmajee Ki Beti' has been unveiled.

Composed by Abhishek Arora and Ananya Purkayastha, Jind Mahi has been sung by Sukanya Purkayastha. Aditya Pushkarna and Abhishek Arora are the music producers and lyrics by Shelle.

The track offers a poignant reflection on life's myriad highs and lows, delving into heartbreak, broken dreams, and familial struggles through its haunting melody.

'Sharmajee Ki Beti' is a light-hearted comical narrative that explores the lives of three women depicted by Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta, and Saiyami Kher.

Tahira feels that her success as a filmmaker lies in the fact that she has tried to deal with a subject that is relatable and relevant in today's times.

In an interview with ANI, she spoke about the idea behind the film and shared her working experience with Sakshi, Divya and Saiyami.Tahira said, "I wanted to make something that would entertain, engage, bring happiness and be a value addition. It took 7 years to make the film and I am more than happy because the audience can empathize and relate with different characters of the film."

'Sharmajee Ki Beti' delves into the aspirations and dreams of middle-class women from different origins. It is a story of self-discovery and self-love with a focus on the lives of modern women and their challenges.

The film follows three characters primarily Jyoti Sharma (Sakshi Tanwar), Kiran Sharma (Divya Dutta), and Tanvi Sharma (Saiyami Kher).Tahira shared her experience with the film's lead actors and how she managed to work with the kids on the sets of the film.

Divya Dutta, known for her outstanding performances in films such as 'Stanley Ka Dabba', 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' and 'Veer Zaara', is essaying the role of Kiran Sharma in the movie.

While praising the ace star, Tahira said, "Divya Dutta used to come on the set as if it was her first film and I learnt that kind of spirit and passion from her because she gave it her all and she just submitted to the director which I found so amazing that too after so many years of experience. She did an amazing job. She brought a newcomer spirit to the set. She was always ready to learn more and more about the character."'Dangal' fame Sakshi Tanwar plays the role of a teacher, Jyoti Sharma.

Tahira appreciated her dedication and handwork and talked about her bond with Sakshi, "The relationship with Sakshi was of respect and mutual love. She just ruled the set. As soon as she came in, she would just sink into the character. I would forget that she was Sakshi and she was Jyoti for me."

The film is streaming on Prime Video.

