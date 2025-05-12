Jisshu U Sengupta shares "fun" bts pic with Akshay Kumar from Bhoot Bangla sets

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 12 : The highly awaited horror comedy 'Bhoot Bangla' is currently in the making, and it seems like the cast is having a great time on set.

Actor Jisshu U Sengupta gave fans a sneak peek into the shoot as he shared a fun black-and-white picture with co-star Akshay Kumar.

Taking to Instagram, Jisshu posted a selfie with the Hera Pheri actor along with a caption that read, "Fun Times From The Sets Of #Bhootbangla."

Take a look

Earlier in January, actress Tabu, who is also part of the film, posted a happy selfie with her team from her vanity van. Her caption read, "End of schedule wala pose."

Bhoot Bangla is directed by Priyadarshan, known for his popular comedies. The film also marks his reunion with Akshay Kumar after several years.

The duo has previously delivered blockbuster films such as Hera Pheri, Bhagam Bhag, Garam Masala, De Dana Dan, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa, among others. Bhooth Bangla stars Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Mithila Palkar, and Wamiqa Gabbi in crucial roles. Meanwhile, the film will also witness a reunion of Akshay and Tabu after 25 years. The two were last seen together in Hera Pheri.

Bhooth Bangla is produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms, along with Akshay Kumar's production house, Cape of Good Films. The film is slated for a theatrical release on April 2, 2026.

