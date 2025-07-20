Jitendra Kumar reflects on his dual identity as Jeetu Bhaiya and Sachiv Ji

Mumbai, July 20 In the era of overconsumption, when the audience is often not able to resonate with characters, actor Jitendra Kumar has managed to deliver not one but two iconic roles- Sachiv ji from "Panchayat" and Jeetu Bhaiya from "Kota Factory".

During an exclusive interaction with IANS, Jitendra revealed which of these characters is more popular amongst the viewers.

He was asked, "You have done not one but two roles which have resonated deeply with the audience- Sachiv ji from Panchayat and Jeetu Bhiya from Kota Factory. When you step out, which of these characters are you addressed as more often?"

Reacting to this, Jitendra told IANS, "I think Jeetu Bhaiya is a bit more popular, but people often end up mixing the two worlds."

Citing an example, he added, "If someone wants to tell me something, they call me Jeetu Bhaiya, but in the same breath, they say,"will Jeetu Bhaiya be able to move on from Rinki or not?" So, they end up mixing both worlds. I think they have a hangover of both the shows, but 'Jeetu Bhaiya' comes more easily to them compared to Sachiv ji".

When asked which of these characters he likes better, Jitendra said, "It is very difficult to choose as both these characters are very different from one another, but given that Panchayat season 4 has just released, it is my favourite at the moment."

Set against the backdrop of rural India, "Panchayat" narrates the journey of Abhishek (played by Jitendra Kumar), who works as the Secretary of Gram Panchayat in Phulera village.

Unhappy with village life, Abhishek starts to prepare for competitive exams while staying inside the Panchayat office. However, during his stay, Abhishek befriends Pradhan-Pati (essayed by Raghubir Yadav), the village Pradhan (essayed by Neena Gupta), Prahlad cha (Faisal Malik) and Vikas, Office Assistant of Gram Panchayat (played by Chandan Roy).

On the other hand, Jitendra plays an inspiring NEET teacher, Jeetu Bhaiya, in "Kota Factory".

