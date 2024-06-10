Jitendra Kumar starrer 'Kota Factory' season 3 trailer to be out on this date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 10 : Makers of the much-anticipated 'Kota Factory' starring Jitendra Kumar are all set to unveil the trailer of the show.

Sharing this exciting, streaming platform, Netflix shared a trailer announcement poster along with a caption, that read, "Put it on your timetable. Kota Factory Season 3 trailer out tomorrow!"

The trailer will be out on June 11.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C8BZbQCvqGY/

As soon as the news was shared, fans flooded the comment section to show their excitement.

One of the users wrote, "Waiting jeetu bhaiya."

Another user commented, "Sachiv ji, jeetu bhaiya emotion."

Recently, makers announced that the third season of 'Kota Factory' will start streaming on the OTT platform from June 20 onwards.

Before the release date announcement, Jeetu Bhaiya a.k.a Jitendra Kumar teased with intriguing video.

In the video, Jitendra teased fans about the release date of 'Kota Factory' Season 3, leaving them to decode a math equation for clues. "I'm coming soon, and so is Kota Factory season 3. Note down the date. Kota Factory season 3 is releasing in June... I'll not tell that easily," he added. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in) He asked the audience to solve the math equation, which was written on the whiteboard behind him and find the answer for the release date.

Directed by Pratish Mehta and produced by TVF Productions, Kota Factory Season 3 is helmed by showrunner Raghav Subbu.

In the upcoming season, actors Jitendra Kumar, Mayur More, Ahsaas Channa, Alam Khan and Ranjan Raj will be seen in prominent roles.

The season's logline reads, having now braved through the tough initial preparation and the relentless pressure of academics, students brace themselves for the all-important IIT JEE exam. With Jeetu Bhaiya, the students' unwavering mentor and inspiration, on his poignant journey to discover his calling, the uncertain fate of the students hangs in the balance in this high-stakes drama of the much-anticipated third season, as per a press note from the PR team.

The previous two seasons of the show received positive responses from the audience.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor