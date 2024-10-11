"Jitna nikalna hai nikalo": Virat Kohli cutely allows paps to take his pictures at Mumbai airport

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 11 : After spending time with family in London, star cricketer Virat Kohli on early Friday arrived back in India.

He was spotted at the Mumbai airport, happily posing for the shutterbugs.

In the viral visuals, Kohli can be seen cutely allowing paps to take his pictures.

"Jitna nikalna hai nikalo phir main jata hun," Virat told cameramen.

Speaking of Virat's airport look, he opted for a casual and comfortable outfit. He looked uber cool in a black T-shirt that he paired with baggy denims and white sneakers.

Meanwhile, on the work front, recently, during the Test series against Bangladesh, Virat etched his name in the history books by becoming the fastest player to cross the 27,000 international run mark on Day 4 of the Kanpur Test.

He surpassed 'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar's record as he raced to the elusive feat with elegance on a sunny day in Kanpur on Monday.Virat achieved the feat in 594 innings, 29 less than the batting maestro.

During his illustrious career, Sachin slammed 27,000 international runs in 623 innings. During the 2nd Test against Bangladesh, a low-scoring affair, Virat played solid knocks of 47 and 29* and climbed to number sixth among batters in the latest ICC Test Rankings.

