Jiya Shankar: It was a dreamy experience shooting romantic song, wearing a georgette saree

Mumbai, Jan 29 Actress Jiya Shankar will be seen in a music video called ‘Meri Zindagi’ along with Harsh Beniwal. She said that it was a dreamy experience shooting a romantic number in a georgette saree.

Talking about starring in the song, Jiya said: "It was a dreamy and beautiful experience shooting a romantic song, wearing a georgette saree in the snow. The way Tulsi Kumar and Vishal Mishra have sung this song, it made me fall in love with it even more."

The romantic track has been sung by Tulsi Kumar and Vishal Mishra. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, the video has been shot in the snow-clad mountains of Manali.

Tulsi said: “‘Meri Zindagi’ is a very soulful track, that will immediately touch the hearts of the listeners.”

“This song was initiated by Mohsin and me in lock down almost three years ago and it has a very strong melody that stayed with me all this while and we finally have a beautiful video for this song and can’t wait for all my lovely fans and listeners to listen to it and see it . Also flaunting a saree in snow clad mountains was a challenge but it looks visually stunning and all totally worth it, I absolutely enjoyed working on this one."

The heartfelt lyrics of the song have been written by Rashmi Virag and the music is composed by Javed and Mohsin. The dreamy music video is directed by Arif Khan.

Vishal added: "The love the audience has given to my songs has been very overwhelming. Meri Zindagi is also one song that everyone in love will relate to."

Harsh Beniwal said: "I remember, when we shot for the song, it was such a mood lifter. Throughout the shoot, I felt so much in love with the vibe and the song."

Music composers, Javed and Mohsin also said: "Romance is a genre that is used a lot. So every time we create something new it has to be different from what is done.”

“With Meri Zindagi, the lyrics were so beautiful that crafting its music came very naturally. And with singers like Tulsi and Vishal, the job gets even more interesting."

The lyricist for Meri Zindagi, Rashmi Virag also said: "The language of love has changed a lot. But the emotions are the same, so to give the young lovers a taste of old-school romance that also felt modern, was the idea behind Meri Zindagi. I love how beautifully Tulsi and Vishal have sung it."

Meri Zindagi is out on T-Series YouTube Channel.

