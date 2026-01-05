Jiya Shankar’s team says 'she never relied on controversy for momentum' amidst mystery guy speculation

Mumbai, Jan 5 Actress Jiya Shankar is once again in the limelight due to her personal life. After dismissing the engagement rumors with 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' co-contestant Abhishek Malhan, she recently dropped a romantic photograph with a mystery man.

As the speculations surrounding who this mystery guy might be gain momentum, Jiya's team has issued a statement requesting privacy, claiming that the actress does not wish to be a part of ‘publicity stunts or manufactured narratives’.

“We as representatives of Jiya have always maintained a clear and consistent stance, she does not engage in publicity stunts or manufactured narratives. And this is something that she has addressed more than once as shutting down the rumours and the trollers was our only intent and not to spark unnecessary debates." they stated.

They added that a credible artist like Jiya, with a body of work that speaks for itself, has never relied on controversy for momentum.

"Her focus remains firmly on her craft, personal growth, and the life she has consciously chosen to build with integrity and independence. She is content, secure, and grateful for the love she receives, while choosing to share only what aligns with her values. We urge conversations to remain respectful, positive, and centred on meaningful work rather than speculation — Regards, Team Jiya Shankar” they went on to say.

Jiya and Abhishek recently rubbished all the rumours of them being engaged. Taking to social media, Jiya stated that she was neither dating nor engaged to Abhishek.

Abhishek also reacted to his link-up rumors with Jiya through a social media post, saying, “I want to make one thing very clear, please stop linking my name with anyone.” He further pointed out that he had participated in the show (Bigg Boss OTT 2) three years ago and his chapter with Jiya ended there.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor