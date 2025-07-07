JJ Valaya, Falguni Shane Peacock, Tarun Tahiliani to showcase their exquisite collection at India Couture Week 2025

New Delhi [India], July 7 : From JJ Valaya's regal designs to Shantanu and Nikhil's timeless collection, the new edition of India Couture Week 2025(ICW) is all set to bring traditional craftsmanship with contemporary trends.

This year's couturier lineup includes late Rohit Bal's collection, JJ Valaya, Manish Malhotra, Ritu Kumar, Tarun Tahiliani, Amit Aggarwal, Falguni Shane Peacock, Rahul Mishra, Shantnu & Nikhil, Suneet Verma, Rimzim Dadu, Jayanti Reddy, Rose Room by Isha Jajodia, and Aisha Rao.

In a conversation with ANI, Shantanu talked about the collection he will be showcasing at the ICW 2025.

"I will only say that men are going to be very happy. The grooms-to-be will be magnificently charmed and enamoured with what we are going to be showing. It's what we do best. It's a very glamorised version of all-a-house coded menswear. That's going to be the USP."

Nikhil added, "India Couture Week gives us a chance to experiment and have fun and use the ramp as a canvas. But also we keep the idea of our consumer as a backdrop. It's very, very important. We brought in a lot of shimmer for men this time. The silhouettes are classic Shantnu-Nikhil drapes but with a little bit of a twist. And there is a very fine line between man and woman."

JJ Valaya, whose signature style lies in his ability to merge traditional elements with contemporary aesthetics, added, "I've always been a firm believer that, any kind of art or craft or design, the design speaks much more than the creator. And in this case also, I think it's the same thing. Whilst I can tell you that it's called East and the inspiration is based on various parts of the Eastern Hemisphere. But I believe that when we work eight months to put together a 25-minute presentation, it all comes together beautifully in that experience. So I think I'm going to let the collection speak for itself."

Designer duo Falguni Peacock and Shane Peacock expressed excitement to present their collection at the mega fashion event.

"There are a lot of new things coming, working on a lot of exciting things. Inspiration from maharajas and maharani styles...the way they used to dress, they lived, jewellery, you will notice a lot of detailing in our collection, " said Shane.

"There is so much inspiration in India, so we have just taken snippets of that, "said Falguni.

The Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) and Hyundai Motor India Ltd. unveiled the 18th edition of India Couture Week 2025 in partnership with Reliance Brands at an event in New Delhi.

Sunil Sethi, Chairman of FDCI spoke about the 18th edition of ICW, saying, "We've come a long way because you know imagine an event which started 18 years ago and has gone up by leaps and bounds in terms of the presentation, in terms of the number of designers, more importantly in the grandeur that it has to offer year after year after year."

He elaborated on the new edition of ICW, "You are going to see the larger than life shows, all their new additions, all their new creations. So I must say there are going to be 14 designers, and each day there will be two designers, except for the opening show and the closing show. Every day, there will be two designers. So eight days in all."

ICW 2025 will take place from July 23 to July 31 at Taj Palace, New Delhi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor