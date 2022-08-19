J.K. Simmons looks set for another solid performance in new stills from 'You Can't Run Forever'

Los Angeles, Aug 19 Thriller film 'You Can't Run Forever', which stars Academy Award winner J.K. Simmons, has wrapped up its principal photography and the first stills from the film are here.

The stills, accessed by Deadline, give an idea about the film's universe and setting. The film, formerly titled 'The Woods', is a rollercoaster ride that follows a sociopathic killer as he hunts a tormented teenager through the woods.

According to Deadline, its cast also includes Allen Leech and Fernanda Urrejola. Simmons' wife Michelle Schumacher has directed the film from her and Carolyn J. Carpenter's script, with Randle Schumacher producing for Rubber Tree Productions.

Simmons told Deadline: "One of the things I loved about the script was the mystery of 'why' and the stark reality that sometimes knowing the answer to that question only raises more questions. But there's no question that this movie is going to scare the hell out of people."

"The film is about trauma and survival, and about how sometimes we think we couldn't possibly survive something so horrible in our lives, only to realise not only can we survive, but we are stronger than before," added Schumacher. "It's about the love and strength of the family you're born into and the family you choose."

