J&K: Sonu Nigam arrives in Srinagar to enthral fans

Srinagar, Oct 25 Bollywood playback singer Sonu Nigam arrived here on Saturday for October 26 musical concert on the banks of the Dal Lake in J&K’s Srinagar city.

The concert being held at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) by the banks of the Dal Lake tomorrow will be a tribute to the legendary singer, late Mohammad Rafi.

This is going to be the first major musical event in Kashmir after the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 by Pakistan-backed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists.

Organised by NDTV Good Times, the musical bonanza will feature Sonu Nigam’s voice blending modern energy with the timeless melodies of Mohammad Rafi.

The concert will be open to all ages, with tickets available on the official website of www.district.in/events/sonu-nigam-live-tribute-to-mohammed-rafi-2025-buy-tickets.

Those desirous of attending the concert can also visit the SKICC venue for tickets and more details.

"It is more special because we have not seen the celebration of 100 years of the late Mohammed Rafi Sahab at Dal Lake. Can you imagine?

“The whole World knows my connection with my peer, my guru, and my inspiration, but celebrating his legacy at Dal Lake in Kashmir, celebrating the zest of Kashmir, will be really wonderful and special. Looking forward to seeing you all there,” Sonu Nigam has said.

The concert is slated to last approximately 5 hours and 30 minutes.

Srinagar-based Qazi Touqueer, who won the reality show Fame Gurukul in 2005, will be the opening act at the Sonu Nigam Live On Dal Lake concert.

Limited free parking will be available at the venue, and visitors are advised to arrive early to avoid congestion.

There is no dress code, and the venue is wheelchair accessible, ensuring an inclusive and comfortable experience for all attendees.

A variety of food, beverages, and drinks will be available for purchase at the venue. Re-entry will not be permitted once you exit, so guests should plan their movements accordingly.

