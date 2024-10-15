"J&K youth extremely fit": Shakti Kapoor

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 15 : Veteran actor Shakti Kapoor is all praise for people in Jammu and Kashmir.

During his recent visit here, Shakti Kapoor spoke highly of the talent of the youth of Jammu and Kashmir, highlighting how he would like to see more actors in the film industry from the mountainous area.

"Now we need actors from Jammu and Kashmir because the youth here is extremely fit and talented...Soon there will be heroes from Jammu and Kashmir in the industry...," he told media.

Meanwhile, speaking of Shakti Kapoor's work, his journey in Bollywood began in 1977 with "Khel Khilari Ka," but he gained limelight with his roles in movies like "Qurbani" and"Rocky".

In a career spanning decades, Shakti Kapoor enthralled audience with not only his roles as a villain but also impressed cinephiles with comedy.

Remember his role as Crime Master Gogo in 'Andaz Apna Apna'? His portrayal of this comical villain, complete with the memorable dialogue "Crime Master Gogo naam hai mera, aankhen nikal kar gotiya khelta hoon main," made him a household name.One can't also forget his role of Nandu in Raja Babu. In the 1994 film Raja Babu, Kapoor played Nandu, the loyal yet dim-witted friend of the protagonist.

His catchphrase "Nandu sabka bandhu" became a popular line, further solidifying his status as a beloved comic actor. The film was a significant hit and showcased Kapoor's knack for comedic timing.In the 1995 hit 'Coolie No. 1', Kapoor played Rangeela, showcasing his ability to complement the lead characters with his comedic flair. The film remains a classic in the genre of Hindi masala comedies.

Now fans are waiting to see him sharing screen space with his daughter Shraddha.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor