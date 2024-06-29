JLo, Ben Affleck are 'focused on their separate lives' this summer

Los Angeles, June 29 Hollywood couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who are reportedly experiencing a rough patch, are "focused on their separate lives" this summer amid tensions in their marriage.

A source close to Jennifer said that at the moment, the couple “don’t have any summer plans together,” reports People magazine.

JLo recently returned to Los Angeles from her trip to Europe.

The source said that the actress "enjoyed her trip to Europe" and that she "has more travel planned but is back in Los Angeles for now.”

According to People, a source previously reported that the Academy Award-winning filmmaker moved all of his belongings out of the couple's Beverly Hills mansion before Jennifer returned from her European trip.

“Ben continues to live at the Brentwood rental. He’s been there for about two months now," another source said.

"He seems okay. He’s been at his office every day and seems focused on work. He’s also spending time with his kids.”

On June 26, the couple reunited after the 'Atlas' actress returned from her trip and were photographed separately entering a building in West Hollywood where they both maintain offices.

