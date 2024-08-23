JLo files to drop Ben Affleck’s last name amidst divorce proceedings

Los Angeles, Aug 23 Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez wants to go back to her maiden name. The artiste filed for divorce from her husband Ben Affleck, 52, on Tuesday, August 20, after two years of marriage.

However, it’s now revealed that she has sought the court’s permission to drop her husband's last name from official documents, reports ‘People’ magazine.

In court documents accessed by ‘People’, JLo requested for her former name, Jennifer Lynn Lopez, to be restored.

Also in her filing, Lopez cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split, and indicated that she did not want her nor Affleck to be awarded spousal support.

As per ‘People’, she checked to separate their property (assets and debts), as she added in her filing, "The exact nature and extent of separate property assets and obligations are unknown to Petitioner at this time. Petitioner reserves the right to amend this Petition when the same is ascertained”.

When it comes to community and quasi-community property, JLo noted in the filing that she hopes to verify rights to assets and debts, however, she added that "the exact nature and extent" of those factors are not currently known and "will be determined”. In other words, she and Affleck still need to figure out who is getting what in the divorce.

JLo and Ben tied the knot in Las Vegas on July 17, 2022. That August, they hosted a lavish ceremony in Savannah, Georgia to celebrate their union.

The actress said in a December 2022 cover interview with ‘Vogue’ magazine that she was "proud" to be Mrs. Affleck and opened up about her decision to legally change her last name.

"We're husband and wife. I'm proud of that. I don't think that's a problem," she said at the time. The ‘This Is Me...Now’ hitmaker pointed out that "people are still going to call me Jennifer Lopez”, however, her "legal name" would be "Mrs. Affleck because we're joined together”.

She said that although people will have their opinions about her changing her last name, she thought it was a "romantic" move.

