Joaquin Phoenix, Rooney Mara come on board for Palestinian short 'I'm Glad You're Dead Now' as executive producers

Los Angeles [US], November 18 : Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara are now associated with "I'm Glad You're Dead Now," which won Cannes Film Festival's short film Palme d'Or this year, as executive producers.

Palestinian Tawfeek Barhom directed, wrote and co-stars in the 13-minute drama, which is a co-production between Palestine, France and Greece. The film also stars Ashraf Barhom, as per Variety.

The story follows two brothers who return to the island of their childhood, where hidden tensions and long-buried secrets force them to confront a haunting past that binds them together.

Speaking about the film, Phoenix said, "This is a film that confronts memory, trauma, and reconciliation in a way that feels urgent and necessary today. I'm proud to be part of its future."

Mara added, "From the moment I saw 'I'm Glad You're Dead Now,' its emotional weight and restrained power stayed with me. I am honored to support Tawfeek's vision and the film's continuing journey."

Barhom said, "I am deeply moved that Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix have chosen to stand with this film and its story. Their belief honours the film's spirit, and their creative support will be invaluable as we take 'I'm Glad You're Dead Now' to wider audiences."

The film is scheduled to be screened at the Doha Film Festival this month.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor