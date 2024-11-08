Joaquin Phoenix was called ‘unprofessional’ by Russell Crowe on ‘Gladiator’ set

Los Angeles, Nov 8 Oscar winning-actor Joaquin Phoenix, who played the villainous Roman emperor Commodus in the 2000 film “Gladiator”, was told he was being “unprofessional” by Russell Crowe on the sets of the Ridley Scott movie.

Scott, who has just released ‘Gladiator II’ starring Paul Mescal, told the New York Times: “(Joaquin) was in his prince’s outfit saying, ‘I can’t do it’. I said, ‘What?’ And Russell said, ‘This is terribly unprofessional’.”

Talking about how he convinced Phoenix to stay on the film, Scott asked: “I can act as a big brother or dad. But I’m quite a friend of Joaquin’s. ‘Gladiator’ was a baptism of fire for both of us in the beginning.”

The film ended up winning five Oscars, including best picture. Pheonix and Scott later worked together in their careers for the 2023 historical drama “Napoleon.”

The actor recently said one of his favourite things on set is a lack of ego, reports female first.co.uk.

He said that Lady Gaga, who was his co-star on ‘Joker: Foile À Deux’, displayed no diva tendencies when they were working together.

The actor said in a behind-the-scenes featurette film put out ahead of the ‘Joker’ sequel’s cinema release: “I found (Gaga) to be without ego and had such a fierce determination. She would get right in with us. She understood that there had to be a rawness to the character. There’s not a lot of actors that are comfortable working in that way.”

“Gladiator II” is an epic historical action film. Serving as a sequel to Gladiator (2000), it stars Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Fred Hechinger, Lior Raz, Derek Jacobi, Connie Nielsen, and Denzel Washington.

Jacobi and Nielsen reprise their roles from the first film. Mescal portrays Lucius, the son of Maximus and Lucilla, who becomes a gladiator after his home is invaded by the Roman army led by General Marcus Acacius. Lucius seeks revenge against Acacius and fights as a gladiator for Macrinus, a former slave who plans to overthrow the emperors Geta and Caracalla.

