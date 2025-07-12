"Job of a lifetime": Tom Holland on working with Christopher Nolan in 'The Odyssey'

Washington DC [US], July 12 : Actor Tom Holland shared his shooting experience with filmmaker Christopher Nolan in 'The Odyssey' and said that it has been "the job of a lifetime, without a doubt," reported Variety.

Holland is starring alongside Matt Damon, who stars as Odysseus. Tom is playing Telemachus, Odysseus' son. The film marks Nolan's highly anticipated follow-up to his Oscar-winning "Oppenheimer."

"It was amazing. The job of a lifetime, without a doubt. The best experience I've had on a film set," Holland said when asked about his experience on 'The Odyssey' set. "Incredible. It was exciting. It was different. And I think the movie is going to be unlike anything we've ever seen," reported Variety.

"Working with Chris, getting to know him and Emma Thomas, was fantastic. I've never seen someone who can work the way that they do. There is a reason why they're the best in the business for sure," Holland continued, adding, "To get a front row seat to that and to be a part of the process and to collaborate with a true master of his craft and learn from him was the best experience I've ever had."

The Odyssey is an upcoming epic action fantasy film written, directed, and co-produced by Christopher Nolan.

Holland and Damon are joined in 'The Odyssey' by a huge ensemble cast that includes Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong'o, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron and Jon Bernthal, among others.

"Matt Damon has always been a hero of mine, Anne Hathaway has always been a hero of mine," said Holland, adding, "So to share scenes with them, to learn from them, to become friends with them, I couldn't have asked for a better job. And I'm so proud of the work I've done. I came to work every day with a real sense of purpose and a point to prove, and I'm so grateful for Chris to have given me that opportunity."

Holland said earlier, that getting the offer from Nolan to star in "The Odyssey" was "the phone call of a lifetime" and "reminiscent of getting the call about 'Spider-Man' 10 years ago. It's an amazing thing for me. I'm super proud and I'm really, really excited," according to Variety.

'The Odyssey' is set for release on July 17, 2026, from Universal Pictures.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor