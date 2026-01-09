Los Angeles, Jan 9 Hollywood actress Jodie Foster is taking a dim view of artificial intelligence (AI) for forgetting her role in the original ‘Freaky Friday’ movie.

The 63-year-old actress claims that if "what are the ‘Freaky Friday’ movies" is typed into ChatGPT, the chatbot does not mention her role of Annabel - who has a row with her mom Ellen (played by Barbara Harris) before they swap bodies and navigate life in each other's shoes, reports ‘Female First UK’.

The actress said that it states the original movie is the 2003 remake starring Lindsay Lohan, 39, and 67 year old Jamie Lee Curtis, and its 2025 sequel, ‘Freakier Friday’, only.

Foster told ‘Variety’, "You know who forgets that I was the original Annabel in Freaky Friday is AI. So if you go on like ChatGPT or any of those things and say, 'Hey! What are the Freaky Friday movies?’. They say there was an original, which is the original with Jamie Lee Curtis, and then there's the second one (Freakier Friday) that just came out. And they don't mention me. AI has no recollection of the '70s”.

Almost 30 years after the 1976 ‘Freaky Friday’, which grossed more than $25 million on a $5 million budget, was remade by 61-year-old director Mark Waters.

As per ‘Female First UK’, he cast Lindsay Lohan in the role of Anna Coleman, inspired by Foster's role, and Curtis as her mom Tess Coleman, inspired by Harris' character.

In 2025, ‘Freaky Friday’ received a sequel from 51-year-old filmmaker Nisha Ganatra, which Foster has not seen yet.

Foster said, "I haven't seen the brand-new one, but I did see the other one and, of course, I love Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan. And it is funny how different it was because it was a different time period and all of that, and Jamie and I laugh about that because she's a very good friend of mine. "So we do laugh about how we were in that same movie".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor