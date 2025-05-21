Jodie Foster shares why she turned down cameo in 'Freakier Friday'

Washington [US], May 21 : Actress and filmmaker Jodie Foster shared why she opted out of a cameo appearance in the new 'Freaky Friday' sequel as Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis return to the big screen for 'Freakier Friday', a sequel to the 2003 film.

Foster starred in Disney's original 1976 version as a child star opposite Barbara Harris, reported People.

'Freakier Friday' director Nisha Ganatra shared in April 2025 that "we begged" Foster to make a cameo in the new movie, but "she's not going to do it."

While speaking on the Cannes Film Festival premiere of her French film 'Vie Privee', she shared why she was not part of the film.

"I was busy doing this movie," she said, referring to Vie Privee. "But Jamie Lee Curtis is a really good friend of mine. I followed the shoot and all that stuff", as per the outlet.

Foster added that she "would never have chosen to be an actor" if she hadn't been "thrown into it at age 3."

"When I was a kid, I worked so much that by the time that I was 18, I needed to take a different approach," she said, adding, "If I could do something else, if I was a writer or a painter or sculptor, that would be good too. But this is the only skill I have," reported People.

Foster also shared why she doesn't often take comedic roles.

"I don't love doing comedies in English. And maybe it's because, in America, when we make comedies, they don't have a lot of subtlety or intelligence. For me, that's essential," said Foster, adding, "So I don't find very many that I love."

Foster shared, "It's hard for me to be fascinated with comedy for longer than a week. After about a week, I'm like, 'Oh, can we get this thing over already?' They're much harder to make than dramas."

In 'Freakier Friday', Curtis and Lohan return as mother-daughter duo Tess and Anna Coleman. "Anna now has a daughter of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. As they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might indeed strike twice," as per the synopsis.

'Freakier Friday' is an upcoming film directed by Nisha Ganatra, and written by Jordan Weiss. Produced by Walt Disney Pictures, it is a sequel to Freaky Friday (2003), based on Mary Rodgers's 1972 novel, and the seventh overall film in the franchise.

Jamie Lee Curtis, Lindsay Lohan, Rosalind Chao, Chad Michael Murray, Mark Harmon, Ryan Malgarini, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Stephen Tobolowsky and Lucille Soong reprise their respective roles from the original film, with Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, Manny Jacinto, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Vanessa Bayer joining the cast.

'Freakier Friday' hits theaters August 8, People reported.

