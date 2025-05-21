Jodie Foster's 'Vie Privee' receives 10-minute ovation at Cannes

Washington [US], May 21 : Jodie Foster's latest film, 'Vie Privee' (A Private Life), premiered out of competition at the Cannes Film Festival, receiving a 10-minute standing ovation.

As per Deadline, the French-language mystery film stars Foster as renowned psychiatrist Lilian Steiner, who becomes convinced that one of her patient's deaths was a murder and decides to investigate.

Foster worked closely with director Rebecca Zlotowski, who also co-wrote the film.

"We reviewed the whole film, word for word, for six or seven hours straight," Foster said, as quoted by Deadline.

"I knew then that Rebecca was someone who took her work very seriously; that she had specific ideas for every aspect of the film," Foster added.

The film features an ensemble cast, including Daniel Auteuil, Virginie Efira, Mathieu Amalric, Vincent Lacoste, and Luana Bajrami.

Sony Pictures Classics acquired North America and Latin America rights to the film, while Ad Vitam will handle distribution in France.

For Foster, 'Vie Privee' marks her first French-language role in two decades, following her appearance in Jean-Pierre Jeunet's 'A Very Long Engagement' in 2005.

Fluent in French, Foster has appeared in several Gallic productions throughout her career.

