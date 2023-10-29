Jodie Turner-Smith attends Halloween party amid divorce from Joshua Jackson

Los Angeles [US], October 29 : Actor and model Jodie Turner-Smith made an appearance at the annual Casamigos Halloween party in Los Angeles on Friday evening, amid her divorce from Joshua Jackson, reported People.

For the event, Turner-Smith dressed as a schoolgirl, wearing a black and white plaid mini skirt with a black cropped cardigan and white shirt.

She completed her look with white stockings and black platform boots, braided pigtails, a black and crimson smoky eye and fake blood on her chin.

Turner-Smith posed with actress Nancy Gomez at the party, who dressed up as a nun in a blood-splattered black mini-dress and headpiece. The duo were later seen walking closely with a male partygoer later in the evening, reported People.

The appearance of the Queen and Slim star at the star-studded Halloween celebration, hosted by Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, comes after the actress filed for divorce from Jackson, 45, earlier this month.

Turner-Smith made the filing in which she requested 50/50 shared custody of the former couple's 3-year-old daughter, Juno Rose Diana Jackson on October 2. in Los Angeles Superior Court, according to People.

Following their split, an insider told People that Turner-Smith decided to go ahead with her divorce from Jackson after their marriage turned "unhealthy."

"They are on very different paths in life. Jodie loves being a mom. She also loves working," they shared.

The insider also told People that Turner-Smith "decided she is done" and added that "it turned into an unhealthy marriage that made her unhappy. They will co-parent their daughter. They want her to continue to thrive."

Turner-Smith met Jackson in 2018, when they both attended Usher's birthday party.

After being sighted picking up a marriage license in Beverly Hills, the couple married less than a year later on August 18, 2019.

Earlier this month, Jackson was spotted attending a Janelle Monae concert with Lupita Nyong'o in Los Angeles, following the actress' split from boyfriend Selema Masekela, which she confirmed in a social media post shortly after, reported People.

