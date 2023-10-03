Jodie Turner-Smith, Joshua Jackson getting divorced after 4 years of marriage

Los Angeles [US], October 3 : British actor Jodie Turner-Smith has filed for divorce to end her marriage to Canadian actor Joshua Jackson in Los Angeles Superior Court, People reported.

Jackson and Turner-Smith married in late 2019, and their first child, a daughter, was born in April 2020.

This was the first marriage for both actors.

A source confirmed to People that Turner-Smith has requested 50/50 split custody in her filing.

The couple celebrated her 37th birthday in New York City on September 9, and were also recently photographed at New York Fashion Week. However, Turner-Smith attended last week's Albie Awards alone, hosted by George Clooney.

Turner-Smith previously said that she had been a fan of Jackson's since his days on Dawson's Creek and that they first met at Usher's 40th birthday party in 2018.’

"When I first met my husband, we had a one-night stand," the actress revealed on Late Night with Seth Meyers in 2021. "We're in a two, three-year one-night stand now."

Jackson and Turner-Smith fuelled rumours of an impending wedding in August 2019 after they appeared to pick up a marriage licence in Beverly Hills, California. PEOPLE later reported that the couple married in December 2019.

In April 2021, the Murder Mystery 2 actress told PEOPLE how lucky she and Jackson were to have met.

"I think it's really beautiful to be with someone who is so supportive and so loving," she shared, adding, "We're so similar in so many ways. We're like mirrors for each other. And I just really love that human being."

Jackson told Andy Cohen of Watch What Happens Live in May that he knew Turner-Smith was "the one" when she "walked into the room looking like that."

Turner-Smith told Forbes in 2022 that she wanted to marry her husband because of "how loved and supported I felt by him" back then.

"I had never been with anyone who I thought was wanting to lift me up the way that I felt that he was lifting me up," she revealed at the time. "That is one of my favorite things about him."

