Jodie Turner-Smith, Joshua Jackson settle their divorce but disagree over daughter's education

Washington [US], May 5 : Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith have settled their divorce, but continue to disagree about their daughter's education.

According to legal documents, Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith have agreed to the terms of their split. However, the couple has yet to agree on where their daughter, 4-year-old Juno, will be going to school, reported People.

The couple has opted to use a mediator to plan a schedule for their daughter's 50-50 custody. Joshua will pay USD 2,787 in child support, and there will be no monthly spousal support, but rather a lump sum.

In addition to the terms the couple has agreed on, Turner-Smith also claims in other court documents that Jackson has pushed back on a court order regarding her making the decision regarding where their daughter will go to school.

In the declaration obtained, Turner-Smith said that she and her former husband "participated in a full-day mediation" with a judge in May 2024 and resolved their "temporary custody issues" for their daughter's 2024-25 school year. Following the judge's term with them, both Turner-Smith and Jackson later entered "into a Stipulation and Order to resolve the issue of selection of Juno's school," with Turner-Smith writing that it authorised her "to make the final decision" regarding their daughter's education, according to People.

"As such, I have the clear authority to make the school selection in Juno's best interest, and Josh is refusing to adhere to the terms of the Stipulation and Order and is depriving me of the right to select the school," she wrote in the document.

Turner-Smith opted for a school she felt "represents a stable and diverse environment where she can thrive both academically and personally," and informed Jackson that she planned to enrol their daughter there in April, before their child was accepted. After "consistent efforts to meet and confer with Josh in good faith" and while meeting together with an education consultant, Turner-Smith stated that Jackson said he "never intended to honour" the order granting her the authority on the school selection. In late April, his legal team "challenged my decision-making authority and objected to Juno's enrollment" at the school and expressed "concerns about drive time," Turner-Smith wrote, as per the outlet.

Turner-Smith is requesting USD 75,000 in attorney fees over the school disagreement, per the court documents.

The latest development in Turner-Smith and Jackson's split comes over a year after the actress filed for divorce from the 'Fatal Attraction' star in Los Angeles Superior Court on October 1, 2023, after four years of marriage. Smith noted the date of separation as September 13, 2023, four days after the pair celebrated her 37th birthday in New York.

Jackson and Turner-Smith tied the knot in August 2019 and later welcomed their daughter in April 2020, reported People.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor