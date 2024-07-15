Jodie Turner-Smith to be seen in spy drama 'The Agency'

Los Angeles [US], July 15 : Actor Jodie Turner-Smith will be seen in the upcoming espionage series "The Agency" at Paramount+ With Showtime.

As per Variety, the project is based on the French series "Le Bureau des Legendes". Michael Fassbender, Jeffrey Wright and Richard Gere are also a part of the project.

"Jodie Turner-Smith is a force who captivates audiences with her raw, emotional power," said Nina L. Diaz, president of content and chief creative officer for Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios & Paramount Media Networks. "We are thrilled she is joining our extraordinary cast alongside Michael Fassbender, Jeffrey Wright and Richard Gere."

Official synopsis of the project read, "follows Martian (Fassbender), a covert CIA agent, ordered to abandon his undercover life and return to London Station. When the love he left behind reappears, romance reignites. His career, his real identity and his mission are pitted against his heart; hurling them both into a deadly game of international intrigue and espionage."

Turner-Smith was most recently seen in the Disney+ "Star Wars" series "The Acolyte." Her other TV credits include the final season of "Sex Education," "Anne Boleyn," "The Last Ship," and "Nightflyers." She will also star in the upcoming Apple TV+ series "Bad Monkey." In film, she is known for roles in features such as "Queen & Slim" as well as "Murder Mystery 2," "After Yang," and "White Noise."

