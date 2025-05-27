Joe Jonas on Sophie Turner: I have a beautiful co-parenting relationship

Los Angeles, May 27 American popstar Joe Jonas has heaped praise on former wife Sophie Turner and said they have developed a "beautiful co-parenting relationship" since finalising their divorce in 2024.

Speaking to Jay Shetty during his 'On Purpose Live Tour', Joe, who has daughters Willa and Delphine with Sophie, shared: "I have a beautiful co-parenting relationship that I'm really grateful for. Having an incredible mom, Sophie, for those girls is like a dream come true."

The singer wants his children to have strong female role models in their lives.

Joe, who was married to Sophie between 2019 and 2024, said: "As young girls, looking up to great women is what I want for them. I think what values I want for them are to be open-minded and have a big heart, be able to walk into any room and feel confidence and know that they can do literally anything they want."

Meanwhile, Sophie recently voiced her support for Joe following the release of his new album.

The 29-year-old actress took to social media to express her support for the pop star, after he released his first post-divorce solo album, 'Music for People Who Believe in Love'.

Alongside a link to Joe's new album, Sophie wrote on Instagram: "Go go @joejonas (sic)."

Joe's album explores his new reality, following his high-profile split from Sophie.

The singer previously explained why he chose to discuss their relationship on the record.

He told Billboard in 2024: "It was scary at times, and also freeing. I’m not trying to come for anyone on this album. I’m not trying to put stuff on blast … I’m a happy person, and the music needed to resemble that - but also, the journey to get here."

Joe turned to songwriting as an "outlet" amid the troubles in his personal life.

The music star, who has previously dated the likes of Gigi Hadid and Demi Lovato, said: "I was going through a lot of life changes, finding out who I was as a person and father and friend, and living under the microscope of what the music industry can be.”

“And I think, at such a crazy time in my life, I looked to music as an outlet."

