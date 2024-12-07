Joe Jonas reveals why he shifted base to Miami

Los Angeles, Dec 7 Singer-songwriter Joe Jonas of musical group Jonas Brothers, has spoken up on spending his recent years in his Miami home.

Joe, who hails from New Jersey, moved to Miami around seven years ago. On Friday, December 6, at an Art Basel/ Miami Art Week event called The Wellness Oasis at 1 Hotel South Beach, he revealed he “fell in love” with the Florida city, reports ‘People’ magazine.

“Honestly, it is grounding”, he said. “There’s sometimes the eye roll of people like, ‘You live in Miami? Is it just clubs everywhere’. And I’m like, ‘Yeah, there’s clubs everywhere, but you can also go to the beach and relax and watch the sunset’”.

As per ‘People’, the 35-year-old musician continued by remarking that he finds the beach city “really beautiful”, adding that there’s “just a slower pace of life”, which is something that is “important” for him to have.

Jonas was joined at the event by several other mental health and wellness experts and advocates including Dr. Deepak Chopra, Goldie Hawn, Dr. Mark Hyman, Big Sean and Melissa Wood-Tepperberg, to discuss the wellness industry.

Jonas also noted that since his move, the city has influenced him to listen to Cuban Jazz. But as he continues to make music, the ‘Cake by the Ocean’ singer explained how his profession allows him to connect with people on a different level.

“It’s a delicate dance of how much you’re willing to share and how much you’re willing to keep to yourself and what you leave up to mystery”, he said, adding, “I think that’s kind of the fun and I find that a great challenge as a songwriter. When I go to create, I’m like, ‘Well, I want this to be relatable to a lot of different people’”.

