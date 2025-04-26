Joe Jonas talks about his phone-free performance for crowd

Los Angeles, April 26 Pop star Joe Jonas recently performed his new single, 'Heart by Heart', for a phone-free crowd in New York, and he relished the experience.

"It's been a while - actually, the last time I performed with no phones, I honestly couldn't tell you. I went to the Masters this year, and you can't bring your phone, so that was nice,” he said.

“And I think, once you're away from your phone for even a few hours, you're panicked sometimes - at least I am. And then you get back, and you're like, 'Okay, I'm fine, the world is still revolving, everyone was fine.'"

Joe acknowledged that he spends an unhealthy amount of time online. However, he also relishes disconnecting himself from the outside world from time to time, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He said: "I'm at fault for becoming somebody that's just on a death scroll ... This is a nice reminder to just be present with your friends and family. You can shut your phone off for a few hours and hang out."

Meanwhile, Joe previously said that he's been "reliving" his childhood through his children.

The chart-topping star revealed that he's relishing the challenges of fatherhood, describing it as the "best feeling".

Speaking at a Miami Art Week event called The Wellness Oasis, Joe shared: "As a parent myself, I’m also reliving childhood again through my kids’ eyes which is just the best feeling."

Joe is making a concerted effort to have "a lot of fun" as a parent.

The 'Cake by the Ocean' hitmaker - who was married to Sophie between 2019 and 2024 - explained: "I’m really making sure that I’m able to have a lot of fun.

"This is so amazing that we get the opportunity to be on this earth and do what we get to do. Whether it’s enjoying your career, or hopefully on your way to enjoy your career, and you’ve got great friends and great people around you, I think really being able to tap into, hypothetically, what little Joe would really be into is having fun with whatever it is."

