Joe Manganiello moves in with Caitlin O'Connor after divorce with Sofia Vergara

Los Angeles [US], February 14 : American actor Joe Manganiello and American actress-model Caitlin O'Connor have moved in together, according to TMZ.

An insider told TMZ that Manganiello and O'Connor are very much in love and have bonded over their Pittsburgh heritage and love of travel.

Manganiello's dog, Bubbles, seemed to approve of O'Connor, making cohabitation easier.

However, a source close to the situation told Page Six otherwise, clarifying that O'Connor still "has her own place."

The report came one week after Manganiello and Colombian-American actor Sofia Vergara formalized their divorce.

According to TMZ, the couple upheld their prenuptial agreement, which enabled each partner to keep assets accumulated separately during the marriage.

Vergara and Manganiello told Page Six in July 2023 that they were ending their seven-year marriage.

"We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives," they told Page Six via a joint statement.

Despite misconceptions regarding what caused their break, Vergara acknowledged that they divorced simply because they want different things in life.

"My husband was younger; he wanted to have kids, and I didn't want to be an old mom," the "Griselda" star told El Pais last month, as per Page Six.

Vergara and the 'True Blood' actor became engaged on Christmas Day 2014, after meeting at the White House Correspondents Dinner earlier that year.

They walked down the aisle in November 2015.

Vergara has since moved on to orthopaedic physician Justin Saliman, with whom she was first seen in October 2023.

Manganiello and O'Connor first met in September 2023, and three months later, they made their red carpet debut at the Children of Armenia Fund Gala at Cipriani in New York.

