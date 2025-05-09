Joel Edgerton, Toni Collette to feature in black comedy 'Fangs'

Los Angeles [US], May 9 : Golden Globe nominee Joel Edgerton and Golden Globe winner Toni Collette will be seen headlining Australian filmmaker Lucy McKendrick's film 'Fangs'.

As per Variety, 'Fangs; is billed as "thrilling black comedy about privilege, power, and dangerous fantasies."

The film follows Teddy (McKendrick), the daughter of a private prison mogul, who becomes obsessed with a charismatic inmate, Fangs (Edgerton). Consumed with desire for the self-proclaimed 'psychopath,' Teddy risks everything as her life spirals spectacularly out of control.

"Fangs" is produced by Rebecca Yeldham ("The Gift," "The Motorcycle Diaries") through Ahimsa Films together with Aggregate Films' Michael Costigan ("Hitman," "Brokeback Mountain"), Charlie Polinger ("The Plague"), and Truant Pictures' Toby Nalbandian ("Turn Me On").

Excited about the project, Yeldham and Michael Costigan. said, "It's rare to read a script as entertaining, original, and fearless as Lucy McKendrick's 'Fangs.We're thrilled to support Lucy in bringing this bold, hilarious and timely film to the screen and to launch her debut alongside two of Australia's most iconic and beloved actors, Toni and Joel."

The film, which is made with major production investment from Screen Australia, will commence production in Sydney in August.

